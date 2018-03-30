Police: 3 wounded, 1 in custody after shooting in Henderson

An employee was taken into custody after three people were shot and wounded, two critically, at a Henderson gas station, police said.

Police did not say what prompted the shooting, which was reported about 9:50 a.m. today at the business at Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road.

Henderson Police Officer Rodrigo Pena said two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition and that he did not know the condition of the third victim.

The employee suspected of firing the shots was taken into custody along Sunset Road, west of the gas station, Pena said. Police did not say if he was facing any charges.

Sunset Road was shut down for several hours in both directions from Sandhill Road to Green Valley Parkway.

Henderson resident Kevin Burke said he ran outside his home after hearing sirens and saw more than a dozen police cars and fire trucks headed to the scene less than a block away. He said it was frightening because there aren’t normally shootings in the area.

“It puts us on our toes a little more,” Burke said.