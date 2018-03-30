Speeding crackdown on I-15 at state line this weekend

The highway patrols in Nevada and California say they will be cracking down on speeding and other traffic violations this weekend on Interstate 15 near the state line, with more than 300,000 motorists expected to cross back and forth.

Starting today, Nevada troopers will concentrate their efforts from Primm to St. Rose Parkway in Las Vegas, a stretch designated a zero-tolerance zone, with tickets handed out for even the most minor infractions, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol, meanwhile, will focus on the California side of I-15 and will be using planes to measure speed from the air, officials said.

“The goal of both agencies is to increase overall safety and to have zero fatalities on our roadways during this busy holiday weekend,” the NHP said in a statement.

The agencies will target speeders, move-over-law violators and distracted drivers, but all traffic violations will be enforced, officials said.

Motorists will be warned with the electronic freeway signs flashing the messages: “Move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles” and “Entering NHP zero tolerance zone.”