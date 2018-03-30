Trump EPA expected to roll back auto gas mileage standards

DETROIT — The Trump administration is expected to announce soon that it will roll back automobile gas mileage and pollution standards that were approved during the Obama administration.

It's not clear whether the announcement will include a specific number. Current regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency require the fleet of new vehicles to get 36 miles per gallon in real-world driving by 2025. That's about 10 mpg over the existing standard.

Environmental groups say the announcement could come Tuesday at a Virginia car dealership. An EPA spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Automakers have lobbied to revisit the standards, saying they'll have trouble reaching them because people are buying bigger vehicles due to low gas prices.

But environmental groups say the technology is available for the industry to comply.