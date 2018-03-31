The fact that people think paid family leave is an entitlement just floors me. If anyone reading George Will’s column doesn’t believe taxpayers are footing the bill, they need counseling.

While I think a new mother needs maybe two to three months off if all goes well, any more — or giving the father time off — is wasteful. Also, if the family doesn’t have the finances to support a family, then they should not start. To expect the “system” to bail them out is ridiculous.

Anyone who has had to carry a co-worker’s work load while they are out on family leave knows the burden it places on the job place.