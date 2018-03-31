Golden Knights retire jersey No. 58 to honor shooting victims

Jersey number 58 will never be worn by a Vegas Golden Knight.

The team retired the number Saturday night in honor of the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. A banner with 58 stars and the names of the victims was hoisted into the rafters at T-Mobile Arena.

The ceremony preceded the Golden Knights’ regular season home finale against the San Jose Sharks. The tribute came as surprise.

After a video tribute to the tragedy, the names of each victim were projected on the ice, and the families of victims were joined on the ice by Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee.

The banner hanging at the arena is black with gold trim, dotted with 58 of the Golden Knights’ alternate star logo, with “Vegas Strong” across the top.

