Take a stand against Pruitt

As a child not that many years ago, I would spend my time playing outside with friends. Like all normal humans, my friends and I would get thirsty but didn’t want the fun to end. We would drink straight out of the tap to get back outside as fast as possible.

There are a countless number of families who rely on safe water to not only drink and keep the fun going but also to bathe in and to clean their food. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has taken strong actions to dismantle the very agency he leads and reduce funding for programs aimed at keeping our water clean and safe. Recently proposed budgets would slash funding for water pollution control grants in Nevada and diminish funding to address nonpoint source pollution. Pruitt is also under numerous investigations for misusing federal dollars during his time as EPA administrator and is largely supported by polluting industries.

As an intern with the student-led environmental group Defend Our Future on the UNLV campus, I am calling on Sens. Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto to take a public stand against Pruitt. For future children playing in the hot Las Vegas summer sun and many others, we must protect our drinking water. To do so, we must have an EPA administrator who supports a healthy environment, believes in climate change and works to better our environment for future generations.