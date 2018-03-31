Villanova the betting favorite in Vegas against Michigan in title game

Eric Gay / Assocaited Press

Villanova opened as a minus-6.5 betting favorite tonight against Michigan at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook in Monday’s national championship game. The points total is 146.5.

The line was established toward the end of Villanova’s 95-79 national semifinal win against Kansas, where the Wildcats established a Final Four record for made 3-pointers with 18.

Villanova, which is playing for its second national championship in three years, easily covered the minus-5 betting number against Kansas. It has covered in its previous four tournament games this March.

Michigan trailed Loyola-Chicago 41-31 with 14 minutes remaining in today's other Final Four game before finishing strong in a 69-57 victory. Michigan enters the title game on a 14 game winning streak.

