Sharks lead Golden Knights 2-0 early

Jeff Chiu / AP

SAN JOSE — The Sharks lead the Golden Knights 2-0 after one period in San Jose.

Joonas Donskoi brilliantly used Golden Knights’ defenseman Brayden McNabb as a screen, and fired the puck between his legs, past Marc-Andre Fleury and into the top corner of the net. The goal came with only 5.1 seconds left in the frame, giving San Jose a rush of momentum to take into the locker room.

The first goal of the game came when Marcus Sorensen skated through the Golden Knights defense and fired the puck over a lunging Fleury. Sorensen was able to break away from Alex Tuch thanks to a pick play by Eric Fehr, who stopped Tuch in his tracks with his stick.

Mikkel Boedker ran a similar pick play on the following shift and was given two minutes for interference.

The Golden Knights were unable to take advantage of the power play, but came close when Jame Neal deflected Nate Schmidt’s shot past goalie Martin Jones and off the post.

San Jose outshot Vegas 11-9 in the first period.

Pre game

The Golden Knights will face a desperate Sharks squad tonight in San Jose.

The crowd inside SAP Center will be rocking, and the Sharks will try to ride that wave of enthusiasm to a hot start. It’s up to Vegas to survive the initial onslaught.

“The most important part is to realize what we are doing in that storm,” Vegas forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. “What positives are we getting out of it? In Los Angeles, (the Kings) came out hitting everybody, but if everyone makes the right play before they take the hit, then on the bench we are getting pumped up. It’s important to be able to weather the storm.”

Vegas was outshot 14-4 out of the gates by San Jose in Monday night’s game but escaped the first period with a scoreless tie thanks to great play by Marc-Andre Fleury in goal.

The Golden Knights went on to win 4-3 in overtime to take a 2-1 series lead. The Sharks can’t afford to go down 3-1 heading back to Las Vegas, so expect a mammoth effort from them tonight.

“It’s really big,” Vegas forward Alex Tuch said. “You saw for us in Game 1, our crowd really boosted us and we had a good game. We just need to match their momentum and pace and push back as much as possible.”

San Jose may be the more desperate team, but Bellemare doesn't think it will be difficult to match the intensity.

“We know they are going to come hard, so we need to match that or come harder,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s one game. It doesn’t matter what happened before or what the series is at. Tonight is the most important game.”

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant expects something similar.

“There’s desperation on both sides,” Gallant said. “In playoff hockey, you want to win every game.”

Prediction: Sharks 4, Golden Knights 2

Playoffs record for predictions: 5-2

Season record for predictions: 38-26

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: SAP Center, San Jose

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: NBC Sports Network (DirecTV 220, Cox 1038, Dish Network 159)

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-120, Total 5.5 minus-115 to the over

Golden Knights playoff record (6-1) (3-0 away)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Playoffs goal leader: William Karlsson (4)

Playoffs assist leader: Reilly Smith (8)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (6-1, 1.23 goals against average)

San Jose Sharks playoff record (5-2) (2-1 home)

Coach: Peter DeBoer

Playoffs goal leader: Logan Couture (4)

Playoffs assist leader: Joe Pavelski (6)

Expected goalie: Martin Jones (5-2, 2.74 goals against average)

Golden Knights expected game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, William Carrier, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith, Tomas Tatar and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban

