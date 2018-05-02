Las Vegas man, 45, killed in single-vehicle crash

A motorist was killed Tuesday night when a pickup truck veered off a south valley road and overturned in a dirt lot, according to Metro Police.

The 45-year-old Las Vegas man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the truck and died at the scene, police said.

The crash was reported about 9:50 p.m. on southbound Bermuda Road, near Shelbourne Avenue, police said. The truck ran off the road and hit a curb, causing it to overturn, police said.

The man’s name has not yet been released, and no additional details were provided.

The wreck resulted in the 39th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.