Voter registrations growing as parties ready for November

The number of active registered voters in Nevada grew slightly last month as Democrats and Republicans work to grow their numbers ahead of this year's midterm elections.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced Tuesday that about 5,300 more Democrats and 2,800 more Republicans were registered to vote in April.

There were also about 3,800 nonpartisan voters who registered last month.

Democrats have the most active registered voters in the state, with about 38 percent of Nevada's 1.4 million active voters aligning with the party.

About 34 percent of Nevada voters are Republicans and 21 percent are unaffiliated.