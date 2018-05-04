Ceremony marks 2 new names to Nevada Police Officer Memorial

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval joined hundreds of people at the State Capitol marking the addition of two names to the rolls of law enforcement officers who've died in Nevada over the years in the line of duty.

The Nevada Appeal reports that Thursday's annual Nevada Police Officer Memorial ceremony remembered Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Charleston Hartfield and National Park Service Ranger Thomas "T.K." Brown.

Hartfield was off-duty attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert on Oct. 1 on the Las Vegas Strip and became one of the 58 people killed during in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Department officials say Hartfield died performing lifesaving actions for others.

Brown died in 1973 in a training exercise at Lake Mead.

The memorial now has 132 names.