Don’t hike the desert without a quality water bottle or filter

Friday, May 4, 2018 | 2 a.m.
Glass
Do not take a glass bottle on the trail. Save them for everyday use and the yoga studio.
Having a water source is one of the most important tenets for surviving in the outdoors, whether for three hours or three days. To put it simply, water is life, especially here in the desert where Nevadans die from heat-related causes more than any other weather event, according to the National Weather Service. But with so many hydration solutions out there, it’s hard to know which is best. Here are a few tips, tricks and suggestions to get you on the trail and keep you out of trouble. For the sake of brevity, we’re sticking with water bottles and filters that are easy to carry on the trail.
Quick tips before you hike
• Determine your route and pace. For a desert day hike, you’ll need to consume at least 3.5 qt. (112 oz.) of water, or up to a gallon (128 oz.) a day for an extended trip.
• Pack electrolyte tabs, gels or powders to replenish and hydrate more effectively.
• Drink when you can, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Thirst is an indication of dehydration, not a cause.
• Pack as lightly as you can and use the extra space for water. Start your hike early to avoid the worst of the heat.
• Wear a hat, sunscreen and light-colored clothing to protect yourself from the sun.
• Place a wet bandana under your hat and/or around your neck to keep cool.
• Rest when you need to. Overexertion can lead to heat stroke and other dangers.
Find your bottle
BPA-free plastic bottles
If you're carrying your water on a long-haul hike, these are some advantages of using a BPA-free plastic bottle:
• Lightweight
• More durable than glass, less durable than stainless steel
• Less expensive than other materials
• Translucent for monitoring water intake
Platypus
This $9 bottle is collapsible. It is skinny enough to fit in the side pocket of a pack for easier portability and access.
Capacity: 34 oz. (other sizes available)
Weight, empty: 1.2 oz.
Dimensions: 6” x 13”
Opening: 1”
Lid style: Screw top
Insulation: None
Filter: No
• • •
Thermos Hydration Bottle
This $11 bottle is rigid with a straw drinking mechanism.
Capacity: 24 oz.
Weight, empty: 6.4 oz.
Dimensions: 3.2” x 10”
Opening: 3”
Lid style: Push button
Insulation: None
Features: Rotating meter tracks consumption
Filter: No
• • •
Platypus Meta Bottle
This $20 bottle is rigid with a wide-mouth lid and screw cap, making it easy to add ice.
Capacity: 25 oz. (other sizes available)
Weight, empty: 5.85 oz.
Dimensions: 3.3” x 11”
Opening: 3”
Lid style: Screw top
Insulation: None
Features: Collapsible; also converts into cup
Filter: No
• • •
Nalgene Tritan
This $11 bottle has a screw-top cap and wide-mouth lid.
Capacity: 32 oz. (other sizes available)
Weight, empty: 6.25 oz.
Dimensions: 3.5” x 8.25”
Opening: 2.25”
Lid style: Screw top
Insulation: None
Features: Lifetime guarantee; impact resistant
Filter: No
• • •
Stainless steel bottles
If you're carrying your water, but weight isn't a concern, there are advantages to using stainless steal:
• Lighter than glass, heavier than plastic
• Most durable material
• Double as a cooking vessel
• Conduct heat if not insulated
Hydro flask
This $43 powder-coated bottle keeps drinks hot for 6 hours or cold for 24 hours.
Capacity: 40 oz. (different sizes available
Weight, empty: 17.6 oz.
Dimensions: 3.56” x 10.2”
Opening: 2.19”
Lid style: Straw lid (different styles available)
Insulation: Double-wall vacuum seal
Filter: No
• • •
Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic
This $60 keeps drinks hot for 30 hours or cold for 100 hours.
Capacity: 64 oz.
Weight, empty: 26.9 oz.
Dimensions: 4.65” x 12.6”
Opening: 1.75”
Lid style: Loop Cap (different styles available)
Insulation: Double-wall vacuum seal
Filter: No
• • •
Are you hiking near a water source?
If so, you might want to consider using a bottle you can refill.
LifeStraw Go
This $45 bottle has a hollow fiber membrane filter and straw lid.
Capacity: 22 oz.
Weight, empty: 5.9 oz.
Dimensions: 3.14” x 9.25”
Opening: 3”
Insulation: None
Features: Removes 99.9 percent of bacteria and protozoa
Flow capacity: 264 gallons
• • •
Grayl Ultralight Water Purifier
This $60 bottle has a screw top and electro absorption filter.
Capacity: 16 oz.
Weight, empty: 10.9 oz.
Dimensions: 2.4” x 9.4”
Opening: 2”
Insulation: None
Features: Removes 99.9 percent of viruses, bacteria, protozoa and heavy metals
Flow capacity: 40 gallons/cartridge
Determine whether you need a filter
Are you planning an extended trip? Consider a filter. Water filters remove sediment, bacteria and protozoa (water purifiers additionally remove viruses) so you can drink from available sources and don’t have to pack in as much water.
What kind of filter do you want? Most of them are incredibly lightweight, but methods for treatment vary, including water purification drops and UV filters.
MSR Autoflow gravity filter, $120
Filter type: Gravity
Weight, empty: 11 oz.
Dimensions: 11.3” x 20”
Flow rate: 64 oz./minute
Flow capacity: Holds one gallon
Features: Removes protozoa, bacteria, cryptosporidium; universal bottle adapter
• • •
Steripen Ultra, $100
Filter type: UV light
Weight, empty: 5 oz.
Dimensions: 1.65” x 7.3”
Flow rate: 32oz./use
Flow capacity: 2,100 gallons (13 gallons/charge)
Features: Rechargeable; waterproof; effective on 99.9 percent of viruses, bacteria and protozoa; USB
• • •
Katadyn Hiker Pro, $85
Filter type: Pump
Weight, empty: 11 oz.
Dimensions: 2.7” x 7.9” x 8.7”
Micron size: 0.2
Flow capacity: 304 gallons
Features: Good for cloudy water; removes particles, protozoa and bacteria; active carbon core
• • •
Sawyer PointOne Squeeze Filter Plus, $50
Filter type: Squeeze
Weight, empty: 11 oz.
Dimensions: 3.5” x 4” x 9.5”
Micron size: 0.1
Flow rate: 16- 32- 64 oz. pouches available
Flow capacity: Lifetime if maintained
Features: Removes protozoa, bacteria and particulates; attached to standard water bottles; Mylar pouches
• • •
Aquamira Water Treatment Drops, $15
Filter type: Drops
Weight, empty: 1 oz./bottle
Dimensions: 1.5” x 3”/bottle
Flow capacity: 60 Gallons
Features: Two bottles; chlorine dioxide; effective on viruses, bacteria and protozoa; two-part process
• • •
LifeStraw, $18
Filter type: Straw
Weight, empty: 2.7 oz.
Dimensions: 9” x 1”
Flow rate: Nearly instant
Micron size: 0.2
Flow capacity: 264 gallons
Features: Compact; drink directly from water source; quick use; removes protozoa, bacteria and cryptosporidium
This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.