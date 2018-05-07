Player hits $11.2 million jackpot at Paris Las Vegas

A player hit an $11.2 million Megabucks slot machine jackpot Saturday night at the Paris Las Vegas.

The big win was announced via the IGT Jackpots Twitter account, which is affiliated with slot maker International Game Technology.

No information was released about the winner, and casino operator Caesars Entertainment wasn’t immediately available for comment.

It was the third time a Megabucks progressive jackpot has hit in the valley in less than a year. A California man won an $11.8 million jackpot in August in downtown Las Vegas and a player won $10 million in August at the Fiesta Henderson.

A Los Angeles man in 2003 hit the largest slot jackpot ever awarded — $39.7 million on a Megabucks machine at the Excalibur.

Each time the Megabucks jackpot hits, the progressive prize resets to $10 million.