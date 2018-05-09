Old Monte Carlo becomes the new Park MGM

The Monte Carlo is no more. The 22-year-old Strip resort today was renamed the Park MGM.

The transformation, which is ongoing, began with the opening of the Park Theater in December 2016 and has been undertaken while the property remains open.

“Today is one of the many milestones in the transformation,” said Patrick Miller, the property’s president and chief operating officer. “The first milestone was Park Theater at the end of 2016. Today’s milestone just marks the name change and, really, there’s no Monte Carlo components left. All the guest rooms are under Park MGM rooms. The casino is Park MGM, and we’ve got several great restaurants.”

MGM Resorts International Chief Executive Officer Jim Murren said earlier this month that the company has never carried out such a large renovation while a resort remained open. Miller credited employees for staying upbeat and motivated and guests for being understanding.

The aim of the project is to bring the outdoors inside, with touches such as a sculpture by Brazilian woodworker Henrique Oliveira of a tree with its roots stretching across the ceiling.

Park MGM amenities that are now open to guests include revamped hotel rooms, three restaurants, a remodeled casino and three pools. Dining options include the Primrose Restaurant, Bavette’s Steakhouse and Bar, and the Juniper Cocktail Lounge.

Park MGM also features a 77,000-square-foot conference center.

NoMad Las Vegas, a 292-room hotel on the hotel tower’s top four floors, is still under construction and set to open this fall.

“It’s a very special moment seeing this ambitious idea begin to come to life,” said Andrew Zobler, founder and CEO of Sydell Group, a partner in the NoMad. “Together with MGM, we were able to rethink every element of the guest experience and create something personal on a grand scale.”

Also coming by the end of the year is a new dining from Roy Choi and Etaly marketplace, which will feature sit-down and on-the-go dining options and will serve as the pedestrian entrance to Park MGM from Las Vegas Boulevard.

“Really, the capstone of the project is at the end of the year when Eataly comes on line,” Miller said. “That coming on line will really complete our transformation.”

The Park MGM is part of a “neighborhood” of projects that include T-Mobile Arena and CityCenter.

“The neighborhood is very important where we’re at right now,” Miller said. “There was really one last piece of the puzzle to complete that, and that’s this property.”