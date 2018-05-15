Indiana man wins $1 million in slot tourney at M Resort

M RESORT

An Indiana man won $1 million this month during a slot tournament at M Resort.

Richard Ideker won the prize after racking up the highest score after three rounds in the fifth-annual Marquee Millionaire Slot Tournament.

“We always look forward to the Marquee Millionaire Slot Tournament each year,” Patrick Durkin, the resort’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “We continually introduce a variety of new casino promotions at M Resort, but this is one of the most exciting. The $1 million is our largest payout, so it’s thrilling to see one of our Marquee Rewards members take home the grand prize.”

Marquee Rewards players participated in events across the U.S. at Marquee Rewards casinos to qualify. Aside from the grand prize, $10,000 in free slot play and comps were also awarded to players throughout the weekend.

Marquee Millionaire featured 203 Marquee Rewards members from 24 qualifier events throughout the U.S.

Seventy-five percent of the seats for the tournament are reserved for the Executive Producer and Icon members, but all Marquee Rewards members had a chance to win a seat.