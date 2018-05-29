Man hits $1.3 million jackpot at Cosmopolitan

A Canadian man visiting Las Vegas over the weekend for one brother’s bachelor party and another’s birthday left town with a million other reasons to celebrate.

He hit a $1.3 million jackpot Saturday while playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the Cosmopolitan. The man and his brothers, who were not identified, were playing for about 30 minutes before big win, the Cosmopolitan said in a statement.

The win marks the second million-dollar jackpot at the Cosmopolitan this year. A 26-year-old Florida man won $1 million in January playing a Simpsons slot machine.

In December, an Arizona man celebrating his 21st birthday won more than $400,000 on a different Wheel of Fortune machine at the Cosmopolitan.