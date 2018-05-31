Nevada gaming revenue up 7.6 percent in April

STEVE MARCUS

Nevada gaming revenue jumped 7.6 percent to $953.7 million in April compared to the same month a year ago, the state Gaming Control Board reported today.

The increase marks the third-straight month of year-over-year increases.

“The trend line looks really good, and it’s widespread,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst with the board’s Tax and License Division. “It’s just not a few particular markets. It’s throughout the whole state.”

Slot machine revenue was up 10.1 percent to $658.9 million, helping drive the April increase. Table games also saw sizable increases, Lawton said.

Blackjack revenue of $84.2 million was up 8 percent, while roulette revenue was $31 million, up 68.9 percent over last year.

Gaming revenue in Clark County for April was up 8.1 percent to $825.3 million.

For the last three months, statewide gaming revenue was up 6.32 percent — $2.99 billion — compared to the same period last year.