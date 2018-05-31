Las Vegas Sun

May 31, 2018

Nevada gaming revenue up 7.6 percent in April

STEVE MARCUS

Bets are placed on roulette during the opening of the casino floor at the Cromwell, formerly Bill’s Gamblin’ Hall & Saloon, in April 2014.

Nevada gaming revenue jumped 7.6 percent to $953.7 million in April compared to the same month a year ago, the state Gaming Control Board reported today.

The increase marks the third-straight month of year-over-year increases.

“The trend line looks really good, and it’s widespread,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst with the board’s Tax and License Division. “It’s just not a few particular markets. It’s throughout the whole state.”

Slot machine revenue was up 10.1 percent to $658.9 million, helping drive the April increase. Table games also saw sizable increases, Lawton said.

Blackjack revenue of $84.2 million was up 8 percent, while roulette revenue was $31 million, up 68.9 percent over last year.

Gaming revenue in Clark County for April was up 8.1 percent to $825.3 million.

For the last three months, statewide gaming revenue was up 6.32 percent — $2.99 billion — compared to the same period last year.