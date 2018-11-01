Caesars enters partnership with new NFL stadium

Caesars Entertainment Corp. has entered a partnership with the Las Vegas stadium making the gaming giant the first founding partner of the future home of the NFL’s Raiders, the company announced today.

The 15-year partnership also marks the first Raiders deal with a gaming and hospitality company, providing select Caesars Entertainment customers access to exclusive experiences at the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium that’s expected to draw 520,000 people to home games each year when it opens for the 2020 NFL season.

“The Raiders are proud to welcome Caesars Entertainment as a founding partner of Las Vegas Stadium,” Marc Badain, president of the Raiders, said in a news release. “We are honored to align with a company that shares the Raiders’ values of improving the local community and delivering exceptional customer service in creating this transformative project.”

Select customer experiences include access to the Caesars-branded owners’ suite at the 50-yard line of the stadium, VIP dinners on the field, training facility events, fantasy camp participation, stadium tours and tickets to home games and most stadium events.

Caesars Entertainment will also host a branded stadium entrance and drop-off zone, digital signs, media, radio and print assets, in addition to alumni, player and cheerleader appearances as part of the partnership. The partnership with the Raiders come on the heels of the company’s recent announcement with the Baltimore Ravens, Maryland’s only partnership between an NFL team and a casino, and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Flyers, giving the resort company a large presence in professional sports.

“Sports have long been a core part of the Caesars experience,” said Chris Holdren, chief marketing officer for Caesars Entertainment. “With this deep partnership, Caesars will become an essential part of the game time ritual for Raiders fans everywhere. From activations to exclusive experiences, fans of the silver and black will see Caesars as their home on game day.”