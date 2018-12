Wisconsin man wins $1.3 million at O’Sheas casino

Caesars Entertainment

A Kenosha, Wis., man won more than $1.3 million over the weekend when he hit a royal flush while playing Three Card Poker Progressive at O’Sheas at the Linq.

Jon Oelke was playing with family and friends Saturday afternoon when he hit the jackpot hand, the Strip casino said in a news release today.

It was the third time since 2015 that someone hit a $1 million royal flush playing Three Card Poker at O’Sheas, the casino said.