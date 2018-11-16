Nevada regulators approve deal with sportsbook operator

Nevada gambling regulators have approved a settlement with a troubled sportsbook operator that has admitted to taking unlawful bets and making inaccurate payouts.

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday agreed to let CG Technology pay a $1.75 million fine and make a $250,000 donation to resolve a four-count complaint.

The company had faced the possibility of having its license revoked.

The Nevada Council on Problem Gambling will receive the donation.

The commission earlier this year rejected an initial $250,000 proposed settlement.

Regulators filed the complaint after the company reported to the Nevada Gaming Control Board a number of issues, including that it had accepted wagers on its mobile app from customers outside Nevada and had underpaid or overpaid customers.

The company has previously paid multi-million-dollar fines to settle complaints.