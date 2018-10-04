Body of missing man pulled from Northern Nevada reservoir

SILVER SPRINGS, — A body found in the Lahontan Reservoir has been identified as a Sparks man who'd been missing for nearly a year.

Churchill County Sheriff Ben Trotter says 77-year-old Antonio Garcia-Armendarz's decomposed body and pickup truck were pulled from the manmade lake Aug. 31 near Silver Springs south of Fernley.

Trotter says someone noticed the submerged vehicle at the end of the boat ramp near the Carson Highway when the water level began to drop during the summer.

The Washoe County crime lab used DNA to confirm it was Garcia-Aremendarz. He was reported missing to Sparks police on Nov. 19, 2017.

Trotter told the Lahontan Valley News there's nothing suspicious in the case but an official cause of death hasn't been determined.

The sheriff says it appears Garcia-Aremendarz backed his Toyota Tundra down the ramp into the water.