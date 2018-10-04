Cops: Letters show man killed in car blast planned explosion

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Investigators say a man who died with two others in a car blast last weekend had sent letters to family and police indicating he used an explosive to kill himself, his toddler son and adult friend.

Officials with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives revealed the contents of the letters at a news conference Thursday with prosecutors and Allentown police. They say 26-year-old Jacob Schmoyer sent the letters out before the explosion in Allentown, Pennsylvania, that killed him, his 2-year-old son Jonathan "J.J." Schmoyer and a friend, 66-year-old David Hillman.

The blast scattered debris and body parts over several city blocks.

Schmoyer's grandmother, Kathleen Pond, tells WFMZ she received a letter Wednesday. She says: "Maybe in my heart I knew he would do it to himself, but never to JJ."