Nevada Dems active voter advantage over GOP, 38.3 pct. to 33.7 pct.

CARSON CITY — A record number of Nevadans have registered to vote in the upcoming election, with Democrats holding an advantage over Republicans in the Western swing state, 38.3 percent to 33.7 percent.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports there are now about 1.5 million active voters registered in Nevada. That's an increase of more than 10,000 from the previous record set in February 2017.

The total number of voters including those considered inactive is about 1.7 million. Inactive voters are those who don't vote in a series of elections or fail to respond to a mailing card asking them to confirm their status. They're still eligible to vote.

Democrats lead Republicans by 69,758 among active voters — 582,283 to 512,525.

Non-partisans account for 21.6 percent, a total of 328,441. The Independent American Party is next with 4 percent, or 66,273.