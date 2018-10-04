Pedestrian, 80, hit by car, seriously injured

An 80-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car and seriously injured early today as he was crossing Boulder Highway against a red light, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened about 1:10 a.m. today at the intersection with Flamingo Road, police said. The Las Vegas man was crossing Boulder on the north side of Flamingo when he was hit by the car, which was headed north, police said.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Neither the driver, a 48-year-old Las Vegas man, nor three passengers in the car were injured, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.