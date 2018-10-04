Silverton planning new casino in Pahrump

The Silverton in Las Vegas is planning to expand its brand to nearby Pahrump with the Silverton Ranch Hotel and Casino, according to documents filed with the town’s planning commission.

The casino is slated for construction on 7.56 acres off State Route 160 at the Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch, a private racetrack facility. Plans for the project are up for approval Wednesday before the Pahrump Planning Commission.

The proposed project includes a five-story, 125-room hotel, a 30,100-square-foot casino, a pool, outdoor entertainment space, restaurant, lounge, coffee shop and a meeting room, according to plans submitted to the commission.

The casino would have about 250 slot machines, five table games and a sportsbook, Silverton President Craig Cavileer said.

Construction will begin in August 2019, with completion slated for September 2020, Cavileer said. The property will employee about 150 people once open, he said.

Silverton owns the land and will also own the new casino, but will work closely with Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch — a members-only club — on marketing and promotional initiatives, Cavileer said.

“This is open to everyone — locals and tourists,” he said. “We’ll see a good mix of the two.”

Silverton Ranch would mark the sixth unrestricted casino in the town of about 39,000 residents, joining the Pahrump Nugget, Gold Town, Lakeside RV Park and Casino, Terrible’s Road House and Saddle West.

“We like the growth of the area ... and we like the Death Valley component, with the number of tourists and tour buses that pass through,” Cavileer said. Death Valley is about 70 miles from Pahrump.

“We have current customers and employees of Silverton that live in Pahrump, so we thought it would be fun to build an extension of the Silverton brand there,” he said.