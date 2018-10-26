Tropicana will charge for parking on T-Mobile event days

The most popular free parking option for attendees heading to events at T-Mobile Arena is no more.

The Tropicana will charge to park during Golden Knights game and other events, the casino announced today.

All people self-parking vehicles on event days will be charged $15 or $20 to valet, regardless if the driver is going to an event off the property.

To offset the cost, all patrons who pay the fee will receive a $10 voucher to Robert Irvine's Public House. The hotel hopes fans will use the credit to grab a bite to eat or drink before or after their event.

MGM Resorts International properties in the area of the arena charge $10-25 per single game.