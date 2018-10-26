Las Vegas Sun

Tropicana will charge for parking on T-Mobile event days

Steve Marcus

An exterior view of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip Dec. 26, 2017.

The most popular free parking option for attendees heading to events at T-Mobile Arena is no more.

The Tropicana will charge to park during Golden Knights game and other events, the casino announced today.

All people self-parking vehicles on event days will be charged $15 or $20 to valet, regardless if the driver is going to an event off the property.

To offset the cost, all patrons who pay the fee will receive a $10 voucher to Robert Irvine's Public House. The hotel hopes fans will use the credit to grab a bite to eat or drink before or after their event.

MGM Resorts International properties in the area of the arena charge $10-25 per single game.