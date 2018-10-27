Project Neon work to halt all U.S. 95 traffic Monday night at I-15

The latest full closure of U.S. 95 near downtown will be no treat for drivers ahead of Halloween.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will shutter U.S. 95 northbound and southbound at Interstate 15 from 9 p.m., Monday, until 5 a.m., Tuesday.

The temporary closures are associated with work of the third and final phase of Project Neon’s nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

I-15 will remain open, but the following ramps will be closed:

• U.S. 95 northbound to I-15 northbound from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m.

• I-15 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King Boulevard and U.S. 95 northbound to Martin Luther King Boulevard from 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Detours around the closure are:

• Northbound U.S. 95: Take Lake Las Vegas Boulevard north to Bonanza Road south to Martin Luther King Boulevard south to U.S. 95 north onramp.

• Southbound U.S. 95: Take Martin Luther King Boulevard south to Symphony Park Avenue east to Grand Central Parkway to I-15 north to U.S. 95 south exit.

Project Neon is 85 percent finished and on schedule for substantial completion in the summer of 2019.