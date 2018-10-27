Suspect in deadly hit-and-run unsure why he didn’t report crash

A dusty car involved in a hit-and-run crash — which earlier this month fatally injured a woman and her dog on a northeast valley road — had water splotches from jugs she’d been hauling in a shopping cart.

The violent crash shattered a window and left glass fragments on a seat and floorboard, according to Metro Police. A large dent was consistent with “striking a soft mass or pedestrian,” with blood visible on the rear windshield.

Jabarie Norris and his three teenage passengers said they were returning from a convenience store about 12:45 a.m. Oct. 15 when the tragic episode occurred.

Norris, 19, told investigators he’d seen an object in the middle of Gowan Road and tried to avoid it, police said. But he lost control of the 2002 Infiniti I30 and veered into a desert area near Nellis Boulevard, seemingly kicking up large amounts of dust.

They knew they hit something, Norris and the teens said, and they even got out of the car, but the “dust and the darkness” obstructed their view, according to an arrest report. So, the car sped away and the driver didn’t inform authorities, police said.

It wasn’t long before officers found Angel Garza of Las Vegas and her dog dead at the scene, police said. She’d been struck by the back-passenger side of the car.

Garza, 40, this week died at University Medical Center, days after Norris was released on house arrest, Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate.

Norris, who was arrested at an apartment complex shortly after the crash, is facing one felony count of not stopping at the scene of a crash, records show.

Norris is out on a $10,000 bond, records show. He’s not allowed to drive and is subject to drug testing.

He told detectives that he didn’t know why he didn’t report the crash, police said. He’s next due in court Nov. 19.