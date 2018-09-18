Golden Knights become first NHL team to partner with a sportsbook

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The Vegas Golden Knights have entered a multiyear partnership with William Hill US, becoming the first-ever NHL team to partner with a sportsbook.

The partnership will feature a TV visible dasher board, in-arena signage, updated league-wide odds displayed on the in-arena Knight Tron during intermission, an away-game watch party, and recognition on the LED ribbon board of the “William Hill Line Change” when the Golden Knights make a line change during the game.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to engage different segments our fan base and provide a unique fan experience,” Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said in a statement.

“Like the Vegas Golden Knights, William Hill US is a proud ‘Vegas Born’ organization,” he said. “This partnership between a major professional team and a sportsbook operator is a historic, landmark agreement and we are delighted to be leading the way with William Hill in this space.”

William Hill has 108 race and sportsbooks in Nevada.

“We could not be more excited to partner with the Golden Knights. We are headquartered in Las Vegas and have seen first-hand what this team has done for our community,” Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US, said in a statement.