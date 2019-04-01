‘Energy dominance’ plan remains a major threat to Nevada public lands

Conservation is, at its very core, a conservative ideal. By being good stewards and responsibly safeguarding our natural resources, we ensure our country is self-reliant and economically strong.

We also protect the right of all Americans — present and future — to freely enjoy our nation’s heritage of forests, parks and other public lands.

President Ronald Reagan, speaking of that natural heritage, wisely pointed out: “This is our patrimony. This is what we leave to our children. And our great moral responsibility is to leave it to them either as we found it or better than we found it.”

Reagan understood — as did Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and most every other past president — that America’s public lands and waters have value that cannot simply be measured in dollars and cents. These natural resources are an essential part of our national identity and contribute immensely to our well-being and our quality of life.

Unfortunately, our current president never got that message. Ever since President Donald Trump issued his so called “energy dominance” executive order on March 28, 2017, his administration has ignored its obligation to manage public lands in a balanced way that supports multiple uses, choosing instead to singularly prioritize extractive uses that benefit special interests.

During this administration, approximately 18 million acres of publicly owned lands — a landmass larger than several eastern states — have been offered to oil and gas companies. Inexplicably, many of these lands, which are valued for their recreational, wildlife and water quality benefits, are being offered up for drilling despite having very little oil and gas potential.

This is particularly true in Nevada. In the past year alone, the administration has proposed oil and gas lease sales in the state totaling 1.6 million acres of public lands, 74 percent of which have low or very low oil and gas potential. A good chunk of that land has been offered for lease over objections of the Nevada Department of Wildlife and local water districts.

This is what happens when the swamp politics of corporate greed and government overreach dictate policy. The current administration has subordinated all other natural resource values, including essential water supplies for Nevada communities, to oil and gas development.

Further, the administration is prioritizing its “energy dominance” policy over the needs of other economically important industries that depend on public lands. Outdoor recreation for example, contributes more — $200 billion more — to the national GDP than mining, oil, and gas.

Westerners get it. Our public lands — and all they have to offer — are woven into the fabric of our lives and heritage. By an almost 3 to 1 margin, people in Nevada and other Western states favor safeguarding our water resources, air quality, wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities over expanding energy development.

Unfortunately, listening to Nevadans and other Westerners is not a priority for this administration. In addition to ignoring state and local agency concerns, it has also reduced public comment opportunities on proposed oil and gas leases.

Only the voices of special interests, who have been allowed to hijack our public lands and run roughshod over traditional multiple-use management, seem to matter.

More than a century ago, Theodore Roosevelt warned about this very thing, calling out “short-sighted men who in their greed and selfishness will, if permitted, rob our country of half its charm,” and “waste the heritage of … unborn generations.”

This two-year anniversary of the Trump administration’s “energy dominance” policy is certainly not something to celebrate; it is something we must challenge and resist.

Balance must be restored to the management of our public lands. We need to ensure that our leaders are guided by the same conservation ethic and conservative values espoused by Reagan and Roosevelt.

Their kind of common-sense leadership is needed now more than ever. We simply cannot afford two more years of having our land, lifestyle and values trampled by “energy dominance.”

Dave Jenkins is the president of Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship, a national nonprofit grassroots organization.