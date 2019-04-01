Playoff seeding set, Golden Knights begin odd stretch vs. Edmonton Oilers

isaac Brekken/AP

The Golden Knights are going to open the Stanley Cup Playoffs in San Jose next week against the Sharks. No matter what happens this week, that isn't going to change.

That puts the Golden Knights in a strange spot. They still have three games left this season, but today's 7 p.m. game with the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena begins a stretch of games where winning no longer affects the Golden Knights' first-round series.

"People will say the next three games don't matter, we're not moving position, but we want to play well; we want to win hockey games," coach Gerard Gallant said.

The Golden Knights still have an incentive to win. Should the Golden Knights advance to the Western Conference Final, a few wins could push them into hosting the series against whichever team comes out of the Central Division. If not, Vegas has lost a franchise-worst five games in a row. Winning would shed the losing streak going into next week's playoffs.

"We want to just keep improving," forward Mark Stone said. "We're just trying to build up a good vibe heading into the playoffs."

The Golden Knights also want to make sure everyone is healthy. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury returned to practice today after missing the last eight games, though he is not expected to play tonight. Malcolm Subban is expected to start for the ninth game in a row.

Center Paul Stastny missed Saturday's game and was not at practice today, and despite missing Saturday's game, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Brandon Pirri, Colin Miller and Brayden McNabb all practiced.

"Obviously you don't want to do anything too stupid. You don't really want to fight or something, a situation like that that you can expose yourself," said forward Max Pacioretty, who missed three games last week. "We don't really want to take our foot off the gas. We want to make sure we maintain those legs, so we make sure we have that jump for Game 1."

Emerson's Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 2

Season record for predictions: Keefer 5-5, Emerson 20-15

TV: NBC Sports Network (DirecTV 220, Cox 38, CenturyLink 640)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-260, Oilers plus-205; over/under: 6.5 (plus-105, minus-125)

Golden Knights (42-30-7) (23-11-5 home), third place, Pacific Division

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Mark Stone (72)

Goals leader: Mark Stone (32)

Assists leader: Mark Stone (40)

Expected goalie: Malcolm Subban (3.03 gaa, .901 save percentage)

Oilers (34-35-9) (16-17-5 road), sixth place, Central Division; seventh place, Wild Card

Coach: Ken Hitchcock (first season)

Points leader: Connor McDavid (114)

Goals leaders: Leon Draisaitl (47)

Assists leader: Connor McDavid (74)

Expected goalie: Mikko Koskinen (2.92 gaa, .906 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Max Pacioretty, Tomas Nosek, Mark Stone, Brandon Pirri, Cody Eakin, Alex Tuch, William Carrier, Ryan Carpenter, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller

Goalies

Maxime Lagace, Malcolm Subban