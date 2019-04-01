Losing streak over, Golden Knights aim to build off Edmonton win

It would have been easy for the Golden Knights to take their foot off the gas Monday night. They’re locked into their playoff spot and no longer have anything to play for.

Instead, they looked more like a team trying to end a five-game losing streak than one coasting to the end of the regular season. The Golden Knights dominated the Edmonton Oilers and skated off the T-Mobile Arena ice with a 3-1 victory.

"We've lost a couple games in a row and we've discussed that we can't just turn it on for the playoffs,” forward Brandon Pirri said. “We have to start playing well now and that will carry over. I thought it was a good game and we'll continue to build on it."

The Golden Knights could use the confidence boost. They haven’t played poorly over their last five games, and four of the losses came by one goal. So playing the way they did Monday had to be a relief.

Vegas held the Oilers to 19 shots on goal, 28 even-strength shot attempts and five high-danger scoring chances. The Golden Knights had 31, 54 and 14, respectively. Had it not been for a sneaky Connor McDavid shot in the second period, the Golden Knights’ performance would have been flawless.

"It was a perfect game for us,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “It’s nice to win, but I like the way we played.”

A well-executed game does not necessarily mean an exciting one though. Coaches emphasize defense over offense in almost every regard, which can translate to mundane hockey. Edmonton did not have a shot on goal in the last 10:42 of the game. In that span, Vegas had two, and one of them was on an empty net.

The Golden Knights, of course, don’t care how exciting their games are as long as they win. They would much rather win a boring one than lose an exciting one.

Besides, excitement would have been if Edmonton scored at the end of the game to force overtime. The Oilers had a 6-on-4 power play with 44 seconds left, Sam Gagner barely missed the net with 35 seconds left and McDavid couldn’t get a handle on the rebound. Vegas went the other way and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare ended the game with an empty-netter.

“It was fun to get a bounce like that,” goalie Malcolm Subban said. “Sometimes they bounce your way, sometimes they don’t, so we’re happy it went our way this time.”

To the players in the dressing room, Monday’s game was just as important as any other. There was no letdown in play after their playoff fate was decided, just one of 82 games where they need to show up and work hard. Now they just need to get through the rest of the week.

“Our objective is to play two more games, keep everybody healthy, play hard and win hockey games,” Gallant said. “The games don’t mean nothing in the standings but keep guys going, keep them going well and I thought they played a good solid game tonight.”