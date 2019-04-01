Metro Police working barricade situation east of Strip

Officers evacuated people from a neighborhood east of the Strip after a man reportedly armed with a gun went into a home and wasn't seen coming out, according to Metro Police.

Police dispatchers received a call about 11:10 a.m. that a man with a gun was arguing with a woman, and both were last seen entering a home, Metro said.

The woman came out but the man apparently was still inside, and police were treating the incident as a barricade situation, officials said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution, police said. Sahara Avenue, Joe Brown Drive and Karen Avenue were closed in the area as a precaution, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.