No time to waste for clean energy

According to Nevada’s November 2018 election regarding Question 6, our state is ready to support clean energy by 2030. Nevada is demanding that at least 50 percent of our power come from renewable sources by 2030. Yet with the increasing cost of pollution, job loss and community health, is it worth it to wait? The time for a clean energy future is now.

Solar power is cheaper than ever, and battery storage makes it available 24/7. These factors show that renewable energy is cost-competitive with fossil fuels. Renewables, though, have the benefits of decreasing pollution, increasing our community’s health and boosting our outdoor economy with cleaner air. According to KNPR, Las Vegas and Reno are on the most-polluted air lists. We have the opportunity to act on changing that.

In 1997, Nevada took the lead by enacting a Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS), requiring our state’s utilities to get a percentage of their energy from solar power. The standard expanded in 2003 and 2009 with bipartisan support. Today, we have more than 25,000 people working in the clean energy field, and the RPS helped paved the way for that economic success. Unfortunately, Nevada is not driving renewable innovation like it once did. There is no better time to change that than now.

Legislators can pass a stronger RPS to create thousands of jobs, generate billions of dollars in revenue, improve our quality of life and attract innovation. We should not wait until 2030 to be a leader in renewable energy.