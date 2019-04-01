Weekend Rewind: ‘Game of Thrones’ at Bellagio fountains, Lisa Vanderpump at Caesars Palace and more

Courtesy

The Fountains of Bellagio have hosted some memorable performances over the years. Bruno Mars rode a jet ski for a music video, Britney Spears and Drake took to a floating stage for separate award show performances and Panic! at the Disco did the same during last year’s Stanley Cup Finals. None of those events featured fire-breathing dragons.

In collaboration with HBO and WET Design, Bellagio debuted a unique “Game of Thrones” fountain show last night at 8 p.m., a stunning presentation that will run twice nightly at 8 and 9:30 p.m. through April 13, leading up to the premiere of the iconic fantasy series’ final season on April 14. A larger-than-usual Sunday night Strip crowd flocked around the fountains to watch water and light join forces to paint pictures of blizzards, blue fire, flying dragons, the spooky Night King character from “Game of Thrones” and finale where the Bellagio’s lake is ignited with dragon fire. WET, the fountains’ original creators, worked with the show’s composer Ramin Djawadi to design a custom score that incorporates the “Game of Thrones” theme song and Djawadi as well as WET CEO Mark Fuller were onsite Sunday night to watch their creation thrill the crowd.

There was a different kind of Strip takeover on the other side of Flamingo Road Saturday night when reality TV star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump conquered Caesars Palace. The grand opening of Vanderpump Cocktail Garden — located between the Colosseum and the entrance to the Forum Shops — was one of the biggest parties of the year so far, attended by the entire cast of Bravo TV’s “Vanderpump Rules” as well as Camille Grammer, Lance Bass and more. Before the rosé-fueled soiree began, Caesars CEO Mark Frissora welcomed Vanderpump to Las Vegas and the British-born former model and actress asked for one more favor: “I just was wondering if … maybe you could change the name to Lisa’s Palace?”

“Mean Girls” actor Jonathan Bennett really made the rounds over the weekend. Not only was he at the Saturday night Vanderpump opening, but the “Celebrity Big Brother” star also attended “Fuerza Bruta” at the Excalibur Thursday and the Naked Magicians at MGM Grand Friday night. Back at Caesars, “Supernatural” actor Misha Collins caught “Absinthe” Friday, and at the Cosmopolitan, rapper Flavor Flav was spotted partying at Marquee Nightclub on Friday and actress Cassie Scerbo celebrated her birthday there with girlfriends on Saturday after dinner at Beauty & Essex.

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx took a turn behind the wheel at Exotics Racing last week, pushing the limits in a red Ferrari 488 GTB at the supercar racing experience. Don’t be surprised to see Foxx back in Vegas this week for CinemaCon, which kicks off today at Caesars Palace.

Speaking of celebrity fodder, the Perez Hilton Podcast is coming to The Space on April 27. The gossip boss and co-host Chris Booker bring the long-running show to Las Vegas for the first time later this month at the off-Strip home of Mondays Dark, and it’s a quick return for Hilton, who recently worked as the guest host of Chippendales at the Rio.

On Thursday night, Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade celebrated its fifth birthday with the Silent Haus Party featuring a photo exhibit by Erik Kabik Photo Group, a silent auction and silent disco that raised more than $6,000 for Life By Music, a local foundation dedicated to inspiring underprivileged youth through the power of music. The beloved local venue was transformed into a photo gallery paying tribute to five years of concerts captured by Kabik and his artistic team.

The official drink of the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin, home to the rebranded Las Vegas Aviators, comes from celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis. Her Frosé, an icy blended rosé libation garnished with fresh basil, will be served stadium-wide when the season opens next week.