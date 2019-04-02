Carolyn Goodman wins her third and final term as Las Vegas mayor The victory heralds 24 consecutive years of Goodman family rule

Mayor Carolyn Goodman secured her third and final term in today’s municipal primary election, defeating six challengers for the position and ushering in an additional four years of Goodman family leadership in Las Vegas.

As of 8:15 p.m., Goodman had received 15,957 votes, or 85.2 percent, making her the automatic winner of the race. Because she secured more than 50 percent of all votes, the city will not hold a general election for mayor in June.

First elected in 2011, Goodman, 80, succeeded her husband, Oscar Goodman, a three-term mayor and former Las Vegas mob lawyer. She has been credited with continuing and expanding her husband’s efforts to revitalize downtown throughout her first two terms.

In her final four years as mayor, Goodman hopes to further develop the city’s burgeoning medical district, improve public safety, reduce homelessness and increase transportation options, campaign manager Tom Letizia said in an interview with the Sun in March.

Goodman’s challengers in the Las Vegas mayoral primary were Tina Alexander, Phil Collins, Zachary Krueger, Amy Luciano, Mack Miller and Vance Sanders, all political newcomers.