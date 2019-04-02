Cortez Masto, Rosen back call to implement Colorado River drought plan

Ross D. Franklin / AP

Members of the Nevada's Washington delegation have signed onto a legislative push to implement a drought contingency plan for the river.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen signed onto legislation — co-sponsored by all 14 senators from Colorado River basin states — to enact the plan, which all states agreed to last month.

The basin, which provides water to 40 million people in the U.S. West, has been in an extended drought from the beginning of the 20th century. It provides water to Nevada, California, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming.

The plan is designed to help keep Colorado River reservoirs Lake Mead and Lake Powell, on the Utah-Arizona border, from falling so low that they cannot deliver water or produce hydropower.

Several states and Mexico have agreed to cuts to prevent this from happening.

“I applaud the Colorado River basin states for coming together to address the ongoing threat of drought to our states’ economy, public safety and the daily lives of millions,” Cortez Masto said in a statement. “I look forward to working together with my colleagues to pass this bipartisan legislation that protects the Colorado River, should a shortage be declared, and supports and protects our urban areas, agricultural and grazing lands, and recreational as well as tourism economies.”

Rosen echoed her statements.

“Water is one of our most precious resources — especially for Western states like Nevada,” Rosen said in a statement. “I was proud to see so many local stakeholders come to the table to negotiate a sustainable and historic conservation plan. This legislation will codify this agreement, allowing all of the Colorado River basin states to continue to have access to water for future generations.”

The legislation introduced Tuesday reflects language proposed by the states but also a section that says the implementation of the drought plan won't be exempt from federal environmental laws.

The Imperial Irrigation District in California, which holds the largest entitlement to Colorado River water, and environmental groups had raised concern about draft language they took to mean federal laws like the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act would be disregarded.

Kim Delfino, California program director for Defenders of Wildlife, said Tuesday that the language eases their concerns, as long as reports accompanying the bills don't undermine it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.