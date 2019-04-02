Man injured in 2-vehicle crash dies at hospital

A man hospitalized in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday has died, according to Metro Police.

The wreck happened about 6:40 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Tree Line Drive, police said. A pickup truck headed east on Charleston collided at the intersection with a car that was turning left onto Tree Line, police said. The truck then hit a traffic-light pole, police said.

The driver of the pickup, a 63-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to University Medical Center, police said. The Clark County Coroner's Office notified Metro today that he died, police said. His name was not released pending notification of his family.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 59-year-old Las Vegas woman, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.