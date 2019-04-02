Menzies was treated unfairly

UNLV hired a men’s basketball coach to take over a program that was in shambles. A number of possible hires had refused to deal with the mess. The coach who took the job moved the team from the bottom to the middle of the league. Now, one year shy of his contracted four years, he has been fired.

He was fired for what appear to be three reasons:

• His overall record was about equal in wins and losses. But he started with a reduced roster of players at the end of the recruiting window. He had a dismal first year, but each subsequent year got better and was producing a good, clean academic and athletic program.

• Seats were not being filled. In Las Vegas, if you don’t win, people won’t come. The coach was a year short of his chance to prove the results of his efforts and earn back fan support.

• The third reason — that he failed to bring in top-tier recruits — is ironic. Our previous coach took brought in top-tier recruits and was fired a year short of his contract. Those recruits showed their stuff and headed for the pros after a year. UNLV coaches seem to be in a no-win situation when it comes to recruiting.

I hope Marvin Menzies recognizes that he is OK; UNLV is not. UNLV now has a record of terminating contracts early. I’m not sure why a coach or player would want to come here.