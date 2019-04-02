Suspect arrested in slaying of woman found dead in apartment

Metro Police say they have arrested a suspect in the slaying of a woman found dead in her apartment last month after family members stopped hearing from her and became concerned.

Edward Brown, 47, was arrested Monday and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces a count of murder, police said.

The victim, 68-year-old Cheryl Brown, was found dead March 18 in her apartment in the 1900 block of Jones Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard, police said. A relative who hadnâ€™t heard from her for several days became concerned and contacted managers at the complex, who found the body, police said.