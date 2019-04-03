McConnell can learn from us

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell bringing the Green New Deal resolution to the Senate floor for a vote is a cynical political stunt at a time when we need serious debate about a problem of epic proportions.

From wildfires in the West to flooding in the Midwest to some of the worst air qualities in the nation right here in Southern Nevada, we know we cannot wait to address climate change. It is unacceptable that these impacts and the burden of toxic pollution hit low-income and communities of color hardest. It’s time to challenge ourselves like never before.

Unfortunately, it seems McConnell cares more about political stunts than addressing the climate crisis, putting him out of touch with the overwhelming majority of people in this country. Thankfully, we have leaders in Nevada who are moving our state toward a clean energy economy that is equitable, sustainable and prosperous for everyone.

It’s time McConnell follow Nevada’s lead and create a plan to address climate change.