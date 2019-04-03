Public lands are to be treasured

After hearing from thousands of activists across the state, and even Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the U.S. Forest Service made the right decision by denying Bureau of Land Management plans to drill the Ruby Mountains for oil. It’s time to stand up to fossil fuel companies. As an expecting mother, I know that the risks of destroying the water, air and land are too high. I grew up enjoying Nevada’s public lands, and the Ruby Mountains are one of the best places we have to offer. But President Donald Trump’s BLM is still eyeing the oil in the soil for its “energy dominance” agenda.

If we were to lose place like the Ruby Mountains, we would deprive future generations of the memories we’ve experienced as Nevadans. Stopping the encroachment of fossil fuel development on public lands would not only preserve these great wild places, but also outdoor recreation and rare wildlife.