Suspect arrested in death of man found outside downtown Las Vegas bar

A suspect has been arrested in the slaying last month of a man found dead outside a downtown Las Vegas bar, Metro Police said today.

Reshard Vargas, 39, was taken into custody Tuesday on a count of murder, police said.

A woman going into a bar in the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on March 23 told the bartender a person was lying outside of the building and appeared to be bleeding, police said. Officers found the man suffering from apparent stab wounds, police said.

The slaying, which was reported about 7:20 a.m., may have happened earlier in the morning near the bar, police said.