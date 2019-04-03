Woman killed in east valley double shooting; roommate arrested

METRO POLICE

A shooting at an east valley house Tuesday night left a woman dead, a man wounded and their roommate accused of pulling the trigger, according to Metro Police.

The roommate, Richard Kelly, 37, who surrendered to officers when they arrived, was being held without bond at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder and attempted murder, jail logs show.

Gunfire erupted shortly before 10 p.m.in the 5500 block of Sundance Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Christy Lane, police said.

Kelly and the victims were “hanging out together” when an argument broke out, prompting the suspect to allegedly arm himself in his room and return to open fire, police said.

The male victim, who was expected to survive, called 911 to report the shooting, noting that their roommate had shot them, police said.

Officers found the wounded 911 caller inside the house, and the gravely wounded woman in the patio, police said.

The victims were rushed to University Medical Center, where the woman died, police said.