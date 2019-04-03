Work together for education

Kudos to Ardelle Bellman for her letter published March 22, “Simple formula for education.” As a retired teacher, her emphasis on teamwork among teachers, parents and students correctly makes the case for learning when other elements are added.

As with the Vegas Golden Knights, the key to success is teamwork. First comes building sound attitudes toward education. Second is allowing teachers to teach according to student needs rather than to accumulate points on standardized tests. Third is providing the best teachers, administrators and support staff available. Fourth is providing the money to keep fine educators and make the learning environment conducive to learning.

We must also consider the social and economic needs of families. Some students may not dress well; some may need to work part-time; and some may come from homes that lack support even with good intentions.

Last must come respect for education and educators who have the keys to the futures of the children and the nation.