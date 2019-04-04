Democrats make it easy for Trump

Thursday, April 4, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Sun cartoonist Mike Smith got it all wrong in his March 28 cartoon saying that President Donald Trump would be the impetus to land a Democrat in the White House.
I view the election of 2020 as Trump returning to the presidency because of the antics of the Democrats’ new breed of far leftists such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Maxine Waters, all led by a speaker who has no clue of the craziness being perpetrated around her. Even the Democrats voted against Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.