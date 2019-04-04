Don’t put nation’s immigration policy in the hands of political extremists

Ken Cuccinelli and Kris Kobach have something in common beyond being on President Donald Trump’s short list to serve as the nation’s “border czar.”

They’re both political losers whose views on immigration and other issues were seen as far too extreme by voters in their respective states of Virginia and Kansas.

As such, neither Cuccinelli nor Kobach has any business holding sway over the nation’s immigration policies and practices. It would practically be like naming a book burner as education czar.

Ask the voters in their states, where both men lost gubernatorial elections.

Concerns over Kobach’s extensive history of anti-immigrant extremism were one reason he managed just 43 percent of the vote this past November in a state that is about as red as a butcher’s counter. Cuccinelli’s record on immigration isn’t quite as extensive or disturbing as Kobach’s, but along with his strident attacks on climate science and his anti-woman and anti-LGBT policies, it helped doom him to a loss to Terry McAuliffe in 2013.

These are two men who should be kept out of public service.

As a Virginia state lawmaker and the state’s attorney general from 2010-14, Cuccinelli at various times advocated to deny citizenship to the American-born children of undocumented immigrants, prevent undocumented students from qualifying for in-state college tuition even if they grew up in Virginia, and block legal immigrant workers from obtaining unemployment benefits if they were fired for not speaking English on the job.

He attempted to scrub his record and claim he was being unfairly portrayed as anti-immigrant during his run for governor, knowing his record wouldn’t play well with the general electorate. The voters didn’t buy it.

But while Cuccinelli’s record is bad, Kobach’s is atrocious.

He helped concoct the conservative Big Lie of mass voting by undocumented immigrants, then used the fabrication to drive voter suppression laws in Kansas as secretary of state. He was thwarted by a federal judge, who not only rejected claims of widespread fraudulent voting but ruled that the laws prevented tens of thousands of eligible voters from registering. In other words, the judge concluded that Kobach — not noncitizens — damaged the integrity of the state’s elections.

Earlier in his career, Kobach also made a living as a perverse Johnny Appleseed who worked with local and state governments to adopt anti-immigrant ordinances and laws. Those included Arizona’s “show me your papers” statute, which allowed law enforcement officers to verify the citizenship of anyone they had “reasonable suspicion” to think was undocumented.

Many of those laws would later be thrown out or gutted amid court challenges that left the governmental bodies with massive legal fees.

The New York Times nailed it when it said Kobach represented “the worst of the GOP.”

If there’s going to be an immigration czar, it shouldn’t be a someone with such an obvious bias against immigrants.

Border security is important, but so is creating a system that allows law-abiding and well-meaning people to pursue a better life in the United States for themselves and their families. America needs those immigrants, who not only are essential to our workforce but contribute to our economy and help strengthen our social fabric.

Those who are here, who are obeying the law and who are helping improve our communities need to be supported in their desire to become citizens, not vilified and harassed by the likes of Kobach and Cuccinelli.

Of course, it’s hardly a surprise that Trump would look for someone like them to serve as his lead immigration thug, given his blatant racism and abject cruelty toward noncitizens.

But that being the case, Nevadans will be counting on the state’s congressional delegates to do all they can to keep his attack dogs under control.