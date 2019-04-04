Fleury returns as Golden Knights host Coyotes

As the Golden Knights gear up for next week's playoffs, they get a boost tonight that will be the key to their postseason run.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to return to the net at 7 p.m., looking to get back into a groove as the Golden Knights host the Arizona Coyotes in the final home game of the regular season.

"You can do a lot of practice, a lot in the gym, but it's not like a game," Fleury said. "I think it will be good to get out there, get into traffic, try to find pucks, get used to the speed of the game again."

Fleury last played March 15 in Dallas in the midst of his best run of the season. In the final six games before he was suffered a lower-body injury, Fleury had allowed six goals in his previous five games. He missed nine games and is still second in the league with eight shutouts and tied for fourth with 35 wins.

The Golden Knights wanted to make sure that Fleury got back to game action before they need him for the most important games of the season.

"Marc is one of those that guys that he loves to play, loves to compete, loves to have fun on the ice," Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. "I expect to come in there tonight and play real well."

The Golden Knights will see a team fighting for its playoff life. The Coyotes need to win their final two games of the season and have the Colorado Avalanche lose their final two in regulation to sneak into the second Wild Card spot.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to make his 22nd-consecutive start in goal, which is impressive, considering he left Arizona's last game Tuesday with a gruesome looking eye injury. Kuemper has a 1.73 goals-against average and .943 save percentage in his last 21 games, thrusting the Coyotes back into playoff contention.

"I watched that team play for the last two and a half months, and they deserve a lot of credit," Gallant said. "I expect their best game from them, and I expect our team to play real well."

Emerson's Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Coyotes 2

Season record for predictions: Keefer 5-5, Emerson 21-15

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-220, Coyotes plus-180; over/under: 5.5 (minus-110, minus-110)

Golden Knights (43-30-7) (24-11-5 home), third place, Pacific Division

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Mark Stone (72)

Goals leader: Mark Stone (32)

Assists leader: Mark Stone (40)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (2.46 gaa, .914 save percentage)

Coyotes (38-34-8) (18-18-4 road), fourth place, Pacific Division; third place, Wild Card

Coach: Rick Tocchet (second season)

Points leader: Clayton Keller (46)

Goals leaders: Brad Richardson, Alex Galchenyuk (18)

Assists leader: Clayton Keller (32)

Expected goalie: Darcy Kuemper (2.35 gaa, .924 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Brandon Pirri, Cody Eakin, Alex Tuch, William Carrier, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban