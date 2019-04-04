Minor arrested in North Las Vegas slaying

A minor has been arrested in the Sunday slaying of a man in the parking lot of a North Las Vegas convenience store, police said.

North Las Vegas Police detectives announced the arrest on Twitter this afternoon, but did not provide additional details.

Tashon Luis Logan, 19, and his girlfriend were parked in the lot near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard when he was shot several times, police said.

Logan died at the scene, police said. His girlfriend was not hurt, police said.

Police at the time said the suspect and victim knew each other. The suspect, who was not identified because of his age, fled on foot, police said.