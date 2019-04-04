More wars just mean more debt

The United States is sending B-52s to Eastern Europe, Britain and into Chinese waters. Military spending will soon create debt beyond the present ceiling by creating conflicts.

North Korea isn’t worried about B-52s, so why would China and Russia worry? All B-52s do is incite more conflict, which means job security for military careers we don’t need.

History proves that inciting wars gets sitting presidents elected. Lyndon Johnson and George W. Bush fabricated the reasons to begin the Vietnam and Iraq wars. There was never a danger from either country. Both presidents were liars and murderers.

Trump wants to win re-election in 2020 and he stands a good chance if the U.S. is involved in an international confrontation.

“Rally ’round the flag, boys!” The patriot heroes will be foaming at the mouth.

Credit allows conservatives to create new wars, more tax exemptions for the super-wealthy and more debt for the purpose of destroying the secular democracy in America.

The way to stop new wars is to begin defaulting on the debt, and prevent new debt from funding new wars.